Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.50 Million

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $523.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $520.29 million and the highest is $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

