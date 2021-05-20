The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 181,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

