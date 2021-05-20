Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.46 and a 200-day moving average of $285.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

