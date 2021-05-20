Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $9.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.70. 10,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.66 and its 200 day moving average is $274.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

