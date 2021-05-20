MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 20,991 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $82,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 329,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,490. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.