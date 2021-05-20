Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Down 4.7%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.49. 13,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Wedbush assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

