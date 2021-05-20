Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMX. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE TMX traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,935. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 195.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terminix Global news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

