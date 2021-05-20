Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 34,964 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 20,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 537,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 812,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

