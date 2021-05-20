Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

