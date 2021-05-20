Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after buying an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $613.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $257.63 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

