ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,993 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 150,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,428,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

