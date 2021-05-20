Parnassus Investments CA Has $130.98 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $130,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 557.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 888,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 195,473 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,028. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.