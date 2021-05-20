Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.31. 192,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,546,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

