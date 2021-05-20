Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.80. 119,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,179. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

