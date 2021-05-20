Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.88. Approximately 30,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,705,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $4,289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

