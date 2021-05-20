DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.81. 869,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,649,625. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

