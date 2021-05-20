MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE MNSO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,455. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

