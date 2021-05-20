MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSE MNSO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,455. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.