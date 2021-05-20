Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

