Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.84) and the highest is ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.05. 5,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

