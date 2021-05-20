Beowulf One Day Trading Volume Hits $581.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $581.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.91 or 0.01172524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.26 or 0.09753308 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars.

