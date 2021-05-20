The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.38 Million

Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post sales of $237.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $937.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $948.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $996.20 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,576. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

