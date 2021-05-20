Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $16,496,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,764,000 after purchasing an additional 112,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 663.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

