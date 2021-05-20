CyberMiles Market Capitalization Achieves $17.67 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00065124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.21 or 0.00523449 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.76 or 1.00099727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00120693 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010854 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

