Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $12.58 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $623,046.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for $12.58 or 0.00031936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00416505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00223898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00971609 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

