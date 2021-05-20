Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.73. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

