Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.