Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce sales of $335.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $317.65 million and the highest is $345.36 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $313.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

NYSE:FICO traded up $19.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $372.61 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

