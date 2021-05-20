Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRG. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,817. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

