Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,176. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

