Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 769 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. 17,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

