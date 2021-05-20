Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 4,399 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $74.91. 8,063,130 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

