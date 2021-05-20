Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 5,121 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKK. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,919,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after buying an additional 82,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 68,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $352.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.10.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

