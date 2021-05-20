NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $19.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $582.49. 226,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.26. The firm has a market cap of $362.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

