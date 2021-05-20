Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,583 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 197,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11,225.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 251,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 374,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,431,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.