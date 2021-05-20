Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,079 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15.

