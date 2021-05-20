Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.34 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.92.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.49. 2,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.