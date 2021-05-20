Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

