Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 19,110 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $1,168,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $663,232.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -321.90 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

