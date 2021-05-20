Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) insider Brett Spork purchased 20,000 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).

Get PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.