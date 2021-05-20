Insider Buying: PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) insider Brett Spork purchased 20,000 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.03%.
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
