CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 74.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $88,584.88 and $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.82 or 0.00524532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

