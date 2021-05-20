Katalyo Price Reaches $0.23 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00070908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00423060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00220610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00979370 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KTLYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.