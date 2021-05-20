Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.90. 7,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,634. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

