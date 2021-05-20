Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Mills by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

