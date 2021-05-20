Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,902. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

