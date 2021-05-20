Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $372.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,328. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.73.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

