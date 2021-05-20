3,600 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,495. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

