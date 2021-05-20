MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $2.76 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Masco by 8,062.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.62. 13,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

