J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JCOM. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,791. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,153,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

