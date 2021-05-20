MD Financial Management Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27,200.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.33 on Thursday, hitting $368.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,740. The firm has a market cap of $365.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

