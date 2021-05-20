Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $8.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $395.13. 1,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.46 and its 200 day moving average is $385.78. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

